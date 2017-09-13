Robot conducts tenor Bocelli, orchestra in Pisa

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, left, performs Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Donna e' Mobile", on stage next to the robot YuMi conducting the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra, at the Verdi Theater, in Pisa, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. A world famous tenor, a celebrated orchestra and a robot conductor were the highlight of Pisa's inaugural International Robotics Festival which runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13. (International Robotics Festival Pisa via AP)

Related View Larger Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, center, acknowledges the applause during a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's opera 'La Donna e' Mobile', next to the robot YuMi which conducted the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra, at the Verdi Theater, in Pisa, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. A world famous tenor, a celebrated orchestra and a robot conductor were the highlight of Pisa's inaugural International Robotics Festival which runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13. View Larger Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, center, performs Giuseppe Verdi's opera 'La Donna e' Mobile', on stage next to the robot YuMi conducting the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra, at the Verdi Theater, in Pisa, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. A world famous tenor, a celebrated orchestra and a robot conductor were the highlight of Pisa's inaugural International Robotics Festival which runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.

The Associated Press