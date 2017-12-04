Antony Jones/Getty Images

Robin Wright will lead the final season of "House of Cards" without Kevin Spacey.

The final season of Netflix's show “House of Cards” is set for a 2018 release without Kevin Spacey.

Indie Wire reported that the six season will end with focus solely on Robin Wright's character, Claire Underwood, according to Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

“We were really excited we could get to an agreement,” Sarandos said Monday at UBS’s Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, according to Variety.

Sarandos added that the season will provide closure for fans.

Spacey was removed from the show and production in October, when allegations emerged that he made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Shortly after, in November, eight “House of Cards” employees accused Spacey of “predatory” conduct on set.

The final season, which will have eight episodes, was planned before the bombshell allegations against Spacey. Past seasons have had 13 episodes.

Production on “House of Cards” remains suspended through the end of the year.