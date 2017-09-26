Robert Plant releases new track, announces 2018 tour

FILE - In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Plant announced his 2018 North American tour on Sept. 26, 2017. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Robert Plant is going on tour in North America next year to support his upcoming album, "Carry Fire."

The former Led Zeppelin frontman announced Tuesday that his 2018 tour will begin Feb. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He'll also visit New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, among other cities. More dates will be announced later. Plant will be joined on the tour by his backing band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

Plant has also released another track from "Carry Fire" Tuesday, a cover of Ersel Hickey's "Bluebirds Over the Mountain."

The album is set to hit music stores and begin streaming on Oct. 13.

This story has been updated to correct the name of Plant's band. The name of the band is the Sensational Space Shifters, not the Sensational Shape Shifters.