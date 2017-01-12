Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 12, 2017

Robert De Niro says Meryl Streep's Globe speech was 'great'

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, Actor Robert De Niro addresses journalist in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support of Meryl Streep, following fallout after her Golden Globes speech which criticized President-elect Donald Trump. De Niro and Streep have costarred in four films: “The Deer Hunter,” “Falling in Love,” “Marvin’s Room” and “First Man.” (AP Photo)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, Actor Robert De Niro addresses journalist in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support of Meryl Streep, following fallout after her Golden Globes speech which criticized President-elect Donald Trump. De Niro and Streep have costarred in four films: “The Deer Hunter,” “Falling in Love,” “Marvin’s Room” and “First Man.” (AP Photo)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro has come to the defense of Meryl Streep.

The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his "The Deer Hunter" co-star following fallout after her Golden Globes speech that criticized President-elect Donald Trump. Streep said that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

"What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully," De Niro wrote. "I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough."

A De Niro representative confirmed the letter was authentic.

De Niro and Streep have co-starred in four films: "The Deer Hunter," ''Falling in Love," ''Marvin's Room" and "First Man."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation