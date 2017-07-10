Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 10, 2017

Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee arrives at court for hearing

Comments
Blac Chyna, center, and her attorney Lisa Bloom, left, arrive for a hearing seeking a restraining order against her former fiancee Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chyna has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying and domestic violence over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Blac Chyna, center, and her attorney Lisa Bloom, left, arrive for a hearing seeking a restraining order against her former fiancee Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chyna has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying and domestic violence over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Related

View Larger
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee arrives at court for hearing
Blac Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom, left, arrive for a hearing seeking a restraining order against her former fiancee Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chyna has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying and domestic violence over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna has arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to seek a restraining order against the reality television star.

Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom walked into the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Monday morning without speaking to reporters.

Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian's Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. The posts became a worldwide trending topic

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship. The couple split up a month later. Their daughter, Dream, was born last November.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation