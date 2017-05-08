Ripa, Liotta, Chung among New Jersey Hall of Fame honorees

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, file photo, Actor Ray Liotta participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series 'Shades of Blue' at AOL Studios in New York. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Kelly Ripa, Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung on Sunday, May 7. View Larger FILE - In this Wednesday, March 9, 2016, file photo, Connie Chung attends the 24th Annual 'A Night at Sardi's' held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Chung on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

The Associated Press