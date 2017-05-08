Now Playing
Posted: May 08, 2017

Ripa, Liotta, Chung among New Jersey Hall of Fame honorees

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung on Sunday, May 7, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Ripa, Liotta, Chung among New Jersey Hall of Fame honorees
FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, file photo, Actor Ray Liotta participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series 'Shades of Blue' at AOL Studios in New York. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Kelly Ripa, Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung on Sunday, May 7.
Ripa, Liotta, Chung among New Jersey Hall of Fame honorees
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 9, 2016, file photo, Connie Chung attends the 24th Annual 'A Night at Sardi's' held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Chung on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

The Associated Press

ASBURY PARK, N.J. —

New Jersey's Hall of Fame has honored its newest members with songs and speeches.

Camden County native Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung were among the honorees at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Sunday night.

Wyclef Jean spoke of his father bringing the family to New Jersey from Haiti and he performed an acoustic rendition of "No Woman No Cry." Fellow inductee Tommy James sang "Mony Mony."

The hall does not have a permanent home, but the induction ceremony has been hosted by Asbury Park for the last three years.

Novelist Higgins Clark, boxer Chuck Wepner, Olympian Carol Blazejowski and New York Waterway founder Arthur Imperatore were among the 2016 class.

