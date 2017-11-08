Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 08, 2017

Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to lead Met Gala

Comments
FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The Met announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of next year's event. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The Met announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of next year's event. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to lead Met Gala
FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating 'China: Through the Looking Glass' in New York. The Met announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of next year's event.
View Larger
Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to lead Met Gala
FILE - In this May 5, 2014, file photo, Donatella Versace attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' in New York. The Met announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that Versace, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of next year's Met Gala.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will host next year's star-studded costume gala held annually by the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met announced Wednesday that the singer, human rights lawyer and fashion mogul will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in co-chairing the event May 7. Wintour has served as a chair of the event nearly every year going back to 1995.

The Met Gala traditionally features celebrities dressed in sometimes outrageous costumes. Rihanna has drawn red carpet attention in years past, including last year, when she wore a dress covered in fluttery petal-like pieces by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo.

Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams joined Wintour in chairing last year's gala.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation