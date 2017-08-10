Now Playing
Posted: August 09, 2017

Ricky Martin defends Versace murder drama as truthful

Ricky Martin, left, a cast member in the FX series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," answers a reporter's question as fellow cast members Darren Criss, center, and Edgar Martinez look on during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at 20th Century Fox Studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Ricky Martin says he reassured Gianni Versace's longtime partner that their relationship is treated respectfully in a TV drama about Versace's 1997 murder.

The pop star plays Antonio D'Amico in FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," debuting in January.

Martin spoke by phone to D'Amico after he had publicly criticized the unfinished series for what he called inaccuracies.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy said D'Amico may have been judging the drama based on a paparazzi photo taken during filming outside Versace's Miami Beach mansion, where the famed designer was killed.

Martin said Wednesday he told D'Amico that he will make people fall in love with his relationship with Versace.

Edgar Ramirez plays Versace, with Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who shot himself after Versace's murder.

