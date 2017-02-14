Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 14, 2017

Ricki Lake says ex-husband, who had bipolar disorder, has died

Comments
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for #TREATMENTFORALL)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for #TREATMENTFORALL)

By Carlin Becker

LOS ANGELES —

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, actress Ricki Lake announced that her ex-husband, Christian Evans, who battled bipolar disorder, has died.

>> Read more trending stories

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed," Lake, who was married to Evans for three years, wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the two of them looking into each other’s eyes and smiling. "The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder."

She went on to describe how much Evans meant to her and how difficult losing a loved one to mental illness can be.

"For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him," she continued. "He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free. Rest in peace, my love."

Lake got engaged to Evans, who was a jewelry designer, in 2011, and the pair eloped in 2012. They separated in 2014, however, and filed for divorce shortly after, due to irreconcilable differences. Despite it all, it’s clear Lake continued to think very highly of him and cherished him until the very end.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation