Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 09, 2017

Rian Johnson to create new 'Star Wars' trilogy

Comments
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2013 file photo, screenwriter Rian Johnson attends the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York. The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Johnson will create a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” universe, greatly expanding the director’s command over George Lucas’ ever-expanding space saga. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2013 file photo, screenwriter Rian Johnson attends the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York. The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Johnson will create a new trilogy for the “Star Wars” universe, greatly expanding the director’s command over George Lucas’ ever-expanding space saga. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK —

The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will create a new trilogy for the "Star Wars" universe, greatly expanding the director's command over George Lucas' ever-expanding space saga.

Disney chief Bob Iger announced the plans Thursday in a call with investment analysts. Johnson is the director of the upcoming "Star Wars" installment "The Last of the Jedi." Director J.J. Abrams is set to helm the following film, episode nine.

But a new trilogy will go beyond the original nine-film framework imagined by Lucas.

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy says Johnson "will do amazing things with the blank canvas."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation