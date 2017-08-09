Cheetos pop-up restaurant opening for two days

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cheetos

A Cheetos pop-up restaurant called The Spotted Cheetah is opening for two days in New York.

By Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post

A new pop-up restaurant, run by celebrity chef celebrity chef Anne Burrell, is set to feature a Cheetos-inspired three-course menu.

Mashable reported that The Spotted Cheetah is set to open Aug. 15 for two days in New York.

The restaurant will feature an unconventional three-course menu, which will include Cheetos meatballs, Flamin’ Hot Limón tacos, Flamin’ Hot white cheddar mac n’ Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos crusted cheesecake, among several other Cheetos-inspired dishes and desserts.

“I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant, Burrell said in a news release about the restaurant. “I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions.”

Prices for a three-course meal range from $8 to $22, according to Forbes.

People hoping to eat at the pop-up restaurant will need reservations, but Money reported that most tables have already been booked. An online wait list is available for those hoping to visit.

For those who won’t be able to make the once-in-a-lifetime Cheetos pilgrimage to New York, the recipes will also be released online on Aug. 15 in a free digital cookbook.