Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 09, 2017

Cheetos pop-up restaurant opening for two days

Comments
A Cheetos pop-up restaurant called The Spotted Cheetah is opening for two days in New York.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cheetos
A Cheetos pop-up restaurant called The Spotted Cheetah is opening for two days in New York.

By Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post

NEW YORK —

A new pop-up restaurant, run by celebrity chef celebrity chef Anne Burrell, is set to feature a Cheetos-inspired three-course menu.

Mashable reported that The Spotted Cheetah is set to open Aug. 15 for two days in New York.

>> Read more trending news

The restaurant will feature an unconventional three-course menu, which will include Cheetos meatballs, Flamin’ Hot Limón tacos, Flamin’ Hot white cheddar mac n’ Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos crusted cheesecake, among several other Cheetos-inspired dishes and desserts.

“I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant, Burrell said in a news release about the restaurant. “I can’t wait to see guests’ reactions.”

Prices for a three-course meal range from $8 to $22, according to Forbes.

People hoping to eat at the pop-up restaurant will need reservations, but Money reported that most tables have already been booked. An online wait list is available for those hoping to visit.

For those who won’t be able to make the once-in-a-lifetime Cheetos pilgrimage to New York, the recipes will also be released online on Aug. 15 in a free digital cookbook.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation