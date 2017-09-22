Now Playing
Posted: September 22, 2017

Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends the Philipp Plein collection during Fashion Week in New York. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, TV personality Kylie Jenner attends Harper's Bazaar Icons celebration during Fashion Week in New York. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan?

Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

