Reports: Actress Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital, according to celebrity gossip site TMZ.

>> Read more trending stories

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher's Los Angeles house discussing funeral plans for her daughter who died Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest Friday on a United Airlines flight.

According to TMZ, Reynolds may have had a stroke. A 911 call was made from Todd Fisher's house around 1 p.m.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news Wednesday and has reached out to Todd Fisher for comment.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Reynolds' conditon is unknown, citing unnamed sources.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told The Associated Press a woman was transported from a Los Angeles home by paramedics in fair to serious condition.

Following the report, William Shatner hoped for the best on Twitter.

Actress Joely Fisher, half-sister to Reynolds' children, wished her well in a tweet.

Reynolds has been Hollywood royalty for decades, making her film debut in "June Bride" in 1948. She notably starred alongside Gene Kelly in "Singin' in he Rain" in 1952 when she was 19 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.