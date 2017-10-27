Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 27, 2017

Report: Simon Cowell taken to hospital after fall at home

Comments
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011, Simon Cowell, executive producer and a judge on
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2011, Simon Cowell, executive producer and a judge on "The X Factor," poses at a world premiere screening event for the new television series, in Los Angeles, USA. According to a British national newspaper report Friday Oct. 27, 2017, entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a fall at his London home. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, FILE)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper says entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a fall at his London home.

The Sun says Cowell was taken from his house on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace on Friday morning.

It says the 58-year-old TV presenter is thought to have fainted and fallen down the stairs. The newspaper reports he is in a stable condition.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cowell, creator of "America's Got Talent," is due to appear as a judge on the new series of U.K. TV talent show "The X Factor" on Saturday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation