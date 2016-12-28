Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 27, 2016
Report says rapper T.I., Tiny divorcing
Gossip reports claim Tameka 'Tiny' Harris has filed for divorce from T.I. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMA)
By
Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA
—
On Dec. 23, rapper-actor T.I. made some holiday visits to a children’s hospital and a halfway house where he was once in custody – without a mention that his marriage could be over.
According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, T.I.'s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, has filed for divorce, citing court documents posted by the Dirty.com.
T.I. and Tiny, who have been together since 2001 and were married in 2010, have three children together: Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris and Heiress Harris.
T.I. has not yet responded.
