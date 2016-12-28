Report: Actress Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, actress Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital, according to celebrity gossip site TMZ.

>> Read more trending stories

TMZ said Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher's Los Angeles house discussing funeral plans for her daughter who died Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest Friday on a United Airlines flight.

According to TMZ, Reynolds may have had a stroke. A 911 call was mde from Todd Fisher's house around 1 p.m.

People reported that Reynolds took to Facebook to say thank you to supporters following her daughter's death.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.