Posted: July 22, 2017

Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 17: John Heard arrives for the screening of Radar Pictures'
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 17: John Heard arrives for the screening of Radar Pictures' "Homecoming" at Laemmle's Music Hall Theatre on April 17, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PALO ALTO, Calif. —

Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported.

Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72.

The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering.

This is a breaking news story, return for updates.

