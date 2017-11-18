Now Playing
Posted: November 18, 2017

Rep says David Cassidy in hospital, 'surrounded by family'

FILE - This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida. His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

"Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.

His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is "now conscious" and "surrounded by family." The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones.

