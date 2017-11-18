Rep says David Cassidy in hospital, 'surrounded by family'

FILE - This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida. His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

The Associated Press