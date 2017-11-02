Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 02, 2017

Rep: Prince Jackson suffers knee injury in traffic accident

Comments
FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Prince Jackson poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Jackson, the eldest child of the late Michael Jackson, was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep. A statement from his representative said Jackson was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and “multiple lacerations” but was released. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Prince Jackson poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Jackson, the eldest child of the late Michael Jackson, was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep. A statement from his representative said Jackson was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and “multiple lacerations” but was released. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson's son Prince was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep.

A statement from his representative said the 20-year-old was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and "multiple lacerations" but was released.

The statement added that he was at home and thanks "everyone for their well wishes."

No other information was released.

Prince Michael is the eldest of Jackson's three children. He attends Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation