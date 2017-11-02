Rep: Prince Jackson suffers knee injury in traffic accident

FILE - In this May 21, 2017 file photo, Prince Jackson poses in the press room at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Jackson, the eldest child of the late Michael Jackson, was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep. A statement from his representative said Jackson was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and “multiple lacerations” but was released. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press