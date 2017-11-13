Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

Remember Pappy Pariah? Sean Penn has written a novel

FILE- In this April 13, 2016 file photo, actor Sean Penn arrives at a gala in Los Angeles. Atria Books announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that Penn’s novel, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff” will come out March 27. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE- In this April 13, 2016 file photo, actor Sean Penn arrives at a gala in Los Angeles. Atria Books announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that Penn's novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff" will come out March 27. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Remember Pappy Pariah? Sean Penn has written a novel
This cover image released by Atria shows 'Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff,' a novel by Sean Penn. The book will come out March 27.

AP National Writer

NEW YORK —

Sean Penn is writing a novel about a "divorced, disillusioned man."

And, yes, he did once release an audiobook under the pseudonym "Pappy Pariah."

Atria Books told The Associated Press on Monday that Penn's "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff" will come out March 27. The novel builds upon an audiobook from 2016, narrated by one Pappy Pariah and promoted by the usually press-shy actor. During an appearance last fall at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Penn acknowledged a close bond with Pariah, while also referring to him as a sociopath.

