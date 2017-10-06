Relatively shocking: Bernie Sanders, Larry David are distant cousins

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (left) and Larry David appeared together during the "Steam Ship" sketch on "Saturday Night Live" last year.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For Bernie Sanders and Larry David, it’s all relative.

Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, and David, the man who lampooned him on “Saturday Night Live” during the 2016 election campaign, found out they were distant cousins.

The PBS show “Finding Your Roots” released a clip of its Season 4 premiere on Tuesday, capturing the moment when both Sanders and David discovered they were related, Mediaite reported.

“What the hell?!” yelled David, the co-creator of “Seinfeld” and the creator-star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“You’re kidding!” an equally surprised Sanders said. “This true?”

It was. On the show, which premieres Friday on PBS, series host Henry Louis Gates Jr. told both men that their DNA tests revealed they both had more than 97 percent Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, Variety reported.