Redford and Fonda show star power is ageless at Venice fest

Actor Robert Redfort, left, and Jane Fonda pose during the photo call for the film "Our Souls At NIght" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Actor Robert Redfort, left, and Jane Fonda pose during the photo call for the film 'Our Souls At NIght' at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

Actors Robert Redfort and Jane Fonda arrive for the press conference for the movie 'Our Souls At Night' at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

The Associated Press

The older stars are shining the brightest at the Venice Film Festival.

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda have brought undimmed glitter to the festival along with their late-life romance "Our Souls at Night."

Five decades after they first shared the screen, they play in the Netflix-produced drama widowed neighbors who forge a relationship. Judging by the reaction in Venice, the chemistry that lit up their 1967 film "Barefoot in the Park" remains strong.

Fonda says she loves the fact "that these films bookend our career."

In "Barefoot in the Park," she says, "we played that young love just getting married and now we play old people's love, and old people's sex."

The 81-year-old Redford and 79-year-old Fonda each are receiving a lifetime achievement award from the festival Friday.