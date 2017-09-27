Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

Recovering Congressman Steve Scalise talks to CBS

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. CBS said that "60 Minutes" has landed the first television interview with Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June. The network said Wednesday, Sept. 27, that Scalise will speak to Norah O'Donnell for the newsmagazine's episode this Sunday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

CBS says "60 Minutes" has landed the first television interview with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June.

The network said Wednesday that Scalise will speak to Norah O'Donnell for the newsmagazine's episode this Sunday.

He'll recount the attack from his vantage point and will talk about what his medical ordeal has been since then.

Four Republicans were shot in the June 14 attack by an Illinois man, James Hodgkinson. He was killed in a shootout with police.

