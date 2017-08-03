Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

'Real Housewives of New York' cast member ending marriage

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, LuAnn de Lesseps and her then fiance Thomas D'Agostino attend the premiere of National Geographic Channel's, "Years of Living Dangerously" in New York. The “Real Housewives of New York” cast member and her husband, D’Agostino, have decided to call it quits after seven months of marriage. The reality TV star tweeted the announcement on Thursday. It was confirmed by her publicist. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Luann D'Agostino's whirlwind romance is over.

The "Real Housewives of New York" cast member and her husband, Tom D'Agostino, have decided to call it quits after seven months of marriage.

The reality TV star tweeted the announcement on Thursday. It was confirmed by her publicist.

The couple got engaged last year after a short courtship. Drama surrounding their relationship has been a continued storyline on the show.

"The Real Housewives of New York" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

