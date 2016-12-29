Now Playing
Posted: December 28, 2016

Reactions to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds Wednesday

Comments
FILE- In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic
FILE- In this July 2, 2010, file photo, actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at The Greenbrier for the gala opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File)

The Associated Press

— "Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie." — Albert Brooks, on Twitter.

— "Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie" — Joan Collins on Twitter.

— "The loss of #DebbieReynolds 1 day after #CarrieFisher is epic. 2016 has taken a piece of all of us" — Actress Illeana Douglas on Twitter.

— "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love." — Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

— "Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016." — William Shatner on Twitter.

— "A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher" — Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.

— "Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF" — Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.

— "The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family" — Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

— "Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother" — Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.

