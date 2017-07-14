Now Playing
Posted: July 14, 2017

Rapper DMX pleads not guilty to dodging $1.7M tax debt

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009 photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX has been arrested in New York Thursday, July 13, 2017, on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009 photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX has been arrested in New York Thursday, July 13, 2017, on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

Rapper DMX pleads not guilty to dodging $1.7M tax debt
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2006 file photo, rapper DMX is shown in New York. DMX has been arrested Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Rapper DMX has pleaded not guilty to charges he's been dodging the IRS.

The hip hop star, whose real name is Earl Simmons, appeared Friday in federal court in New York City after authorities accused him of owing $1.7 million in back taxes. He's to be released on $500,000 bond.

Prosecutors say Simmons stopped paying taxes in the early 2000s at the peak of his career, when he was making millions off of chart-topping songs, concert performances and movie roles.

Authorities say when the Internal Revenue service tried to make him pay up, the 46-year-old Yonkers native began putting his paychecks in his managers' accounts and having them give him cash for his expenses.

His lawyers had no immediate comment Friday.

