Rapper DMX pleads not guilty to dodging $1.7M tax debt

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009 photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX has been arrested in New York Thursday, July 13, 2017, on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2006 file photo, rapper DMX is shown in New York. DMX has been arrested Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York on federal tax fraud charges. Prosecutors say the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, owes $1.7 million in taxes and has engaged in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the Internal Revenue Service.

The Associated Press