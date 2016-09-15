Rape case against rapper Nelly dropped after victim fails to cooperate

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Washington state prosecutors have determined they cannot proceed with criminal charges against rapper Nelly for allegedly raping a woman while on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

On Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reportedly told TMZ that it’s impossible to move forward with criminal charges against Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr., for any crimes due to the alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate with authorities. The woman, who claimed he raped her on his tour bus, told police she didn’t want to press charges after coming forward with her story.

“Police responded to and investigated a sexual assault allegation involving Mr. Haynes," a statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, obtained by E! News, read. “However, within days of her initial report to police, the complainant, through her attorney, informed investigators from the Auburn police department that she did not wish to assist in prosecution or the investigation of Mr. Haynes.”

The woman’s attorney, Karen Koehler, posted a letter online, saying her client believed the courts would be against her if she pursued a suit.

“Every step of the way, since the time she called 911, she wishes she had not,” the letter read. “Not because what happened didn’t occur exactly the way she described it. Not because she did not want the police to charge the celebrity with alleged rape. She wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.”

In October, the rapper was arrested for allegedly raping the woman in his tour bus in an Auburn, Washington, Walmart parking lot while he was touring with the country band Florida Georgia Line. She specifically identified Nelly as her attacker and said the incident occurred around 3:48 a.m. Nelly was arrested just over three hours later, booked on second-degree rape charges and later released.

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” Nelly tweeted after his release. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”

“I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support,” he said in another tweet. “They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim.”

Nelly soon responded to the allegations through his attorney, Scott Rosenblum, who said, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

“Her reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was – a fabrication,” Rosenblum said. “A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially.”

Rosenblum indicated that he would like a public apology from he accuser while stating that he would recommend Nelly take legal action against her.