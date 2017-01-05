Rafiq Sebaie, iconic Syria actor loved by masses, dies at 86

In this undated photo released on Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Rafiq Sbei poses for a photo. Syrian film, television, and theater pioneer Rafiq Sebaie — best known to audiences as Abu Sayyah after one of his long-standing roles — has died at the age of 86. Syrian state media said Sebaie, who was awarded "Actor of the People" title by late President Hafez Assad, died of natural causes Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (SANA via AP)

The Associated Press