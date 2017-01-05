Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

WEATHER ALERT

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Atlanta Metro

Posted: January 05, 2017

Rafiq Sebaie, iconic Syria actor loved by masses, dies at 86

Comments
In this undated photo released on Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Rafiq Sbei poses for a photo. Syrian film, television, and theater pioneer Rafiq Sebaie — best known to audiences as Abu Sayyah after one of his long-standing roles — has died at the age of 86. Syrian state media said Sebaie, who was awarded
In this undated photo released on Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Rafiq Sbei poses for a photo. Syrian film, television, and theater pioneer Rafiq Sebaie — best known to audiences as Abu Sayyah after one of his long-standing roles — has died at the age of 86. Syrian state media said Sebaie, who was awarded "Actor of the People" title by late President Hafez Assad, died of natural causes Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (SANA via AP)

The Associated Press

BEIRUT —

Syrian film, television, and theater pioneer Rafiq Sebaie — best known to audiences as Abu Sayyah after one of his long-standing roles — has died at the age of 86.

Syrian state media said Sebaie, who was awarded "Actor of the People" title by late President Hafez Assad, died of natural causes Thursday.

Sebaie, often cast in tough-guy roles, rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, when Syrian cinema was considered among the best in the Arab world.

He enjoyed the appreciation of Hafez Assad, father of embattled President Bashar Assad, and repaid the sentiment as an outspoken supporter of the ruling family.

After Syria's conflict broke out in 2011, Sebaie would appear on state TV criticizing opposition fighters in what he said was a conspiracy against the country.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation