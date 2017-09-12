Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Radio host vows to fight fraud charges, return stronger

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Craig Carton talks during the National Football League Back to Football Run at Central Park in New York. Sports radio personality Carton has spoken out on Twitter, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, vowing to defeat fraud charges and return “stronger than ever.” He says it’s been “incredibly hard” to be silent since his arrest a week ago amid claims that he and others misappropriated at least $5.6 million from two investors. (John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)
NEW YORK —

Sports radio personality Craig Carton has spoken out on Twitter, vowing to defeat fraud charges and return "stronger than ever."

The host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show posted a statement on the social media platform Tuesday.

He says it's been "incredibly hard" to be silent since his arrest a week ago amid claims that he and others misappropriated at least $5.6 million from two investors. Carton says his fight has only just begun and insists he'll be proved not guilty.

Federal authorities say Carton began committing fraud in 2016 to pay off gambling debts.

After Carton posted his statement, plenty of fans wrote notes of support in response.

But some were more skeptical, posting humorous video clips to support their sentiments or, as one put it: "He's done."

