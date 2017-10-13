Radio host Delilah shares family photos after son’s suicide

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Radio personality Delilah;.

By Rare.us

Romance Radio host Delilah Rene Luke took to Facebook on Thursday to remember the son she lost last week.

>> Read more trending news

On Oct. 3, Delilah’s 18-year-old son, Zachariah, took his own life, which she detailed in an emotional post on Facebook last weekend.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote on Facebook on Oct. 7.

Since his death, Delilah has decided to take a break from her syndicated radio show to mourn her son.

On Thursday, she shared some family photos alongside a tribute to Zack. She began the post with a quote by Mary Jean Irion before thanking her fans for their love and support.

"Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let... Posted by Delilah on Thursday, October 12, 2017

“There will not be another ‘normal day’ with my Zack-Attack, at least not in this life time [sic]. No more cooking his favorite foods or bringing home gallons of his favorite juice, no more laughter around the bon fire [sic] or Christmas mornings. My heart is struggling to continue to beat,” she wrote. “Thank you for your prayers, love and support. Please pray for his grandparents, his siblings, his dad and his friends. We are all doing our best to focus on his joyful heart, his wild free spirit and his smile.”