Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 15, 2017

Queen Latifah to be honored as an entertainment icon

Comments
FILE - In this Monday, July 11, 2016, file photo, Queen Latifah arrives at VH1's Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York. The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at American Black Film Festival Honors, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Monday, July 11, 2016, file photo, Queen Latifah arrives at VH1's Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York. The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at American Black Film Festival Honors, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Queen Latifah will get the royal treatment at the upcoming American Black Film Festival Honors.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at this year's ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday. The star of "Star" on Fox says she is honored to receive the award.

"It means so much to me coming from fellow entertainers and my peers."

Queen Latifah got her start as a rapper almost three decades ago. Besides her Oscar nod for "Chicago," she's also been nominated twice in Emmy acting categories and won a Golden Globe.

The American Black Film Festival Honors will air on BET and Centric at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 22. Other honorees include Terrence Howard. Actress Regina Hall will host the event.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation