Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 02, 2017

Proud mom Pink shares first sibling photo with new baby

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, Pink arrives at the Autism Speaks to LA Celebrity Chef Gala in Santa Monica, Calif. Pink kicked off the new year by sharing the first photo of her new baby with his big sister. . The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She’s also showing off some pink highlights in her hair. Jameson Moon Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, Pink arrives at the Autism Speaks to LA Celebrity Chef Gala in Santa Monica, Calif. Pink kicked off the new year by sharing the first photo of her new baby with his big sister. . The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She’s also showing off some pink highlights in her hair. Jameson Moon Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram Sunday . The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She's also showing off some pink highlights in her hair.

Moore wrote in the caption that she and husband Carey Hart "thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades."

Jameson Moon Hart was born on Dec. 26.

Moore and Hart were married in 2006.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation