Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 20, 2017

Ex-prosecutor to sue Cosby accuser, alleging personal injury

Comments
FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Bruce L. Castor Jr. speaks a day before taking the oath to become acting attorney general during a news conference in the agency's headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Castor, a former district attorney who declined to press sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby in 2005 has filed the beginnings of a lawsuit against Cosby’s accuser in Philadelphia. An attorney for Castor said the personal-injury complaint will claim Andrea Constand sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the prosecutor’s race. The winner, Kevin Steele, had criticized Castor’s handling of the Cosby case. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Bruce L. Castor Jr. speaks a day before taking the oath to become acting attorney general during a news conference in the agency's headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Castor, a former district attorney who declined to press sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby in 2005 has filed the beginnings of a lawsuit against Cosby’s accuser in Philadelphia. An attorney for Castor said the personal-injury complaint will claim Andrea Constand sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the prosecutor’s race. The winner, Kevin Steele, had criticized Castor’s handling of the Cosby case. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

Related

View Larger
Ex-prosecutor to sue Cosby accuser, alleging personal injury
FILE – This photo combination shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial on June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, right, arriving for his sexual assault trial on June 16, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Former acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce L. Castor, who declined to press sexual-assault charges against Cosby in 2005, has filed the beginnings of a lawsuit against Cosby’s accuser in Philadelphia. An attorney for Castor says the personal-injury complaint will claim Constand sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the prosecutor’s race. The winner, Kevin Steele, had criticized Castor’s handling of the Cosby case.

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA —

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former district attorney who declined to press sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby in 2005 has filed the beginnings of a lawsuit against Cosby's accuser in Philadelphia.

An attorney for Bruce L. Castor says the personal-injury complaint will claim Andrea Constand sued Castor for defamation in 2015 so he would lose the prosecutor's race. The winner, Kevin Steele, had criticized Castor's handling of the Cosby case.

Castor's lawyer James Beasley Jr. tells The Philadelphia Inquirer paperwork filed earlier this month will lead to a lawsuit seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

A lawyer representing Constand's attorneys says the potential lawsuit sounds "legally deficient."

Cosby is charged with knocking out Constand with pills and sexually assaulting her at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation