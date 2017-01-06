Prosecutor: Keep venue for Cosby trial, jury from outside OK

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A prosecutor says Cosby’s trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse despite the comedian’s argument there’s been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual-assault case against him. In a response to a motion filed by Cosby's lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, said he wouldn’t oppose Cosby’s request to bring in a jury from elsewhere. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

The Associated Press