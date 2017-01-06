Now Playing
Posted: January 05, 2017

Prosecutor: Keep venue for Cosby trial, jury from outside OK

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A prosecutor says Cosby’s trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse despite the comedian’s argument there’s been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual-assault case against him. In a response to a motion filed by Cosby's lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, said he wouldn’t oppose Cosby’s request to bring in a jury from elsewhere. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A prosecutor says Cosby's trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse despite the comedian's argument there's been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual-assault case against him. In a response to a motion filed by Cosby's lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, said he wouldn't oppose Cosby's request to bring in a jury from elsewhere. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

The Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. —

A prosecutor says Bill Cosby's trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse despite the comedian's argument there's been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual-assault case against him.

In a response to a motion filed by the 79-year-old comedian's lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday said he wouldn't oppose Cosby's request to bring in a jury from elsewhere. Steele asks that once the jury is selected the judge brings it back to Montgomery County for the trial, set for June.

Last week, Cosby's attorneys filed a motion seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county, saying news coverage made juror bias inevitable.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University. He has denied wrongdoing.

