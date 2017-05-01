Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, hold the hands of their children Prince George, second right, and Princess Charlotte, right, as they leave the airport in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is in Poland with their children on a goodwill visit intended to seal friendly ties after Britain leaves the European Union. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The 2-year-old was spotted on Wednesday morning giving a polite little curtsy to the Polish dignitaries as the royal family left the country for the second part of their tour in Germany. None of the officials seemed to see Charlotte; maybe in a few years she’ll be big enough to grab the spotlight.
