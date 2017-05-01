Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, hold the hands of their children Prince George, second right, and Princess Charlotte, right, as they leave the airport in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is in Poland with their children on a goodwill visit intended to seal friendly ties after Britain leaves the European Union. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Princess Charlotte is a serious pro at the art of a curtsy.

>> Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

The 2-year-old was spotted on Wednesday morning giving a polite little curtsy to the Polish dignitaries as the royal family left the country for the second part of their tour in Germany. None of the officials seemed to see Charlotte; maybe in a few years she’ll be big enough to grab the spotlight.

>> See the clip here



Adorable Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/QL5I01HhxC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 19, 2017

The tiny princess has taken a cue from her mother, who has also been spotted giving a perfect curtsy while out and about.

>> Read more trending news



Charlotte and her big brother, Prince George, are sitting out many of the family’s official events, but by the looks of it, she is absolutely ready for her royal duty.