Posted: August 30, 2017

Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Prince William, third left, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, second right. attend an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, right, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge are given a tour at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attends an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince Harry, left, is escorted during an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives with Prince William and Prince Harry for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, third left, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, second right, attend an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, second left, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

Wednesday's engagement at the Sunken Garden is allowing the young royals, including William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana's work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals are meeting with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana's children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the People's Princess" and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

