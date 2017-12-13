WPA Pool/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England.

English royalty became Hollywood royalty in London Tuesday night as Princes William and Harry walked the red carpet for the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere.

Kensington Palace tweeted from the event.

The Force is strong on this red carpet! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/j6NYKzY3lw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

View our round up of tonight’s #TheLastJedi premiere on the Royal Family website: https://t.co/RqabUSAnua pic.twitter.com/Z98uE7LbvH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

The next generation royals were at the premiere after they filmed secret cameos last year. William told the crew that he was a “total Star Wars geek,” The Daily Mail reported.

Prince William and Prince Harry visited the @starwars film set at Pinewood Studios in April 2016 to recognise the wealth of British creative talent involved in the production of the Star Wars films. pic.twitter.com/GcoooJjLDU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

The “Today” show reported that one of the film’s stars, John Boyega, confirmed the brothers filmed secret cameos. They play Stormtroopers in the eighth installment of the “Star Wars” franchise.

They were presented their own Stormtrooper helmets before the film rolled.

The Stormtrooper costume also reportedly hides the identity of other cameos. Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow are also among the identical helmets, The Telegraph reported.

They apparently filmed a scene with Daisy Ridley and Boyega, The Daily Mail reported.

This won’t be the first time a famous face was featured in an unassuming role. Fans already know Daniel Craig appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” CNN reported.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” officially hits theaters on Friday, but some cities will have screenings as early as Thursday.