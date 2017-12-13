Now Playing
Posted: December 13, 2017

Princes William, Harry attend ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ European premiere

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

English royalty became Hollywood royalty in London Tuesday night as Princes William and Harry walked the red carpet for the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere.

Kensington Palace tweeted from the event.

The next generation royals were at the premiere after they filmed secret cameos last year. William told the crew that he was a “total Star Wars geek,” The Daily Mail reported.

The “Today” show reported that one of the film’s stars, John Boyega, confirmed the brothers filmed secret cameos. They play Stormtroopers in the eighth installment of the “Star Wars” franchise.

They were presented their own Stormtrooper helmets before the film rolled.

The Stormtrooper costume also reportedly hides the identity of other cameos. Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow are also among the identical helmets, The Telegraph reported.

They apparently filmed a scene with Daisy Ridley and Boyega, The Daily Mail reported.

This won’t be the first time a famous face was featured in an unassuming role. Fans already know Daniel Craig appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” CNN reported

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” officially hits theaters on Friday, but some cities will have screenings as early as Thursday.

