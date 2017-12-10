Princes William and Harry chose sculptor for Diana statue

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop on the outskirts of Luanda, Angola. Kensington Palace says Princes William and Harry have chosen sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create a statute of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Rank-Broadley, whose image of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British coins since 1998, will complete the work by 2019. The statue will be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived. (AP Photo/Joao Silva, File)

The Associated Press