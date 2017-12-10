Now Playing
Posted: December 10, 2017

Princes William and Harry chose sculptor for Diana statue

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop on the outskirts of Luanda, Angola. Kensington Palace says Princes William and Harry have chosen sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create a statute of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Rank-Broadley, whose image of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British coins since 1998, will complete the work by 2019. The statue will be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived. (AP Photo/Joao Silva, File)
The Associated Press

LONDON —

Kensington Palace says Princes William and Harry have chosen sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create a statute of their mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

Rank-Broadley, whose image of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on British coins since 1998, will complete the work by 2019. The statue will be placed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived.

The princes said in a statement Sunday that the statue is meant to create "a fitting and lasting tribute to our mother" and to remember her life and legacy.

The princes added they had been touched by the kind words and memories shared with them about Diana this year, as the world recalled her death in a Paris car accident in 1997.

