Prince's teal blue Cloud guitar auctioned for $700K

An undated photo provided by Julien’s Auctions shows Prince's teal blue Cloud guitar. Julien's Live auction house, based in Los Angeles, says the guitar that Prince used in the late 1980s and into the 1990s has been sold for $700,000. That's the highest amount paid for one of the late rock star's guitars. (Summer Evans/Julien’s Auctions via AP)

The Associated Press