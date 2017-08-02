Britain's Prince Philip, right, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip made his final solo appearance to mark the finale of the Royal Marines Charity, 1664 Global Challenge. (Hannah McKay / Pool via AP)
On Wednesday, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II officially retired after announcing plans to take a step back from his royal duties in May. In his career as a member of the royal family, Prince Philip has attended 22,219 solo engagements, made 637 overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books.
“The Duke met representatives from the @royalmarines runners’ contingent, including two Royal Marines who have completed the entire 1,664 miles,” the royal family shared on its official Instagram alongside a slideshow of highlights from the day. “His Royal Highness also spoke to veterans and cadets before returning to the dais to receive the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world’s elite commando forces.”
