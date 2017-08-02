Britain's Prince Philip, right, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip made his final solo appearance to mark the finale of the Royal Marines Charity, 1664 Global Challenge. (Hannah McKay / Pool via AP)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Prince Philip has attended his final solo royal engagement.

>> PHOTOS: Prince Philip through the years

On Wednesday, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II officially retired after announcing plans to take a step back from his royal duties in May. In his career as a member of the royal family, Prince Philip has attended 22,219 solo engagements, made 637 overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books.

Since 1952, The Duke has carried out 22,219 solo engagements, 637 solo overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books. PA A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

As captain general of the Royal Marines, Prince Philip attended a parade to pay tribute to the end of the 1664 Global Challenge at Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke met representatives from the @royalmarines runners’ contingent, including two Royal Marines who have completed the entire 1,664 miles,” the royal family shared on its official Instagram alongside a slideshow of highlights from the day. “His Royal Highness also spoke to veterans and cadets before returning to the dais to receive the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world’s elite commando forces.”

>> Read more trending news



The Duke met representatives from the @royalmarines runners' contingent, including two Royal Marines who have completed the entire 1664 miles. His Royal Highness also spoke to veterans and cadets before returning to the dais to receive the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world's elite commando forces. PA A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The duke received three cheers from marines and was handed the 1664 Challenge Baton during the parade. He was appointed captain general of the Royal Marines in 1953.

After three cheers for The Captain General – The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH was handed the @royalmarines 1664 Challenge Baton. The challenge celebrates the year, 1664, The Corp was founded. The Duke's association with the Royal Marines dates back 64 years to 2 June 1953, when he was appointed Captain General. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

The royal family broadcast the duke’s last day of work on its official Facebook page.

>> Click here to watch