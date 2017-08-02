Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 03, 2017

Prince Philip officially retires at 96 after attending his last solo engagement

Comments

Related

View Larger
Prince Philip officially retires at 96 after attending his last solo engagement
Britain's Prince Philip, right, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017. The 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip made his final solo appearance to mark the finale of the Royal Marines Charity, 1664 Global Challenge. (Hannah McKay / Pool via AP)
Photos: Prince Philip through the years
Photos: Prince Philip through the years
Prince Philip back in the driver's seat with Queen Elizabeth II after hospitalization
Prince Philip back in the driver's seat with Queen Elizabeth II after hospitalization
Prince Philip leaves hospital
Prince Philip leaves hospital
Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall
Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LONDON —

Prince Philip has attended his final solo royal engagement.

>> PHOTOS: Prince Philip through the years

On Wednesday, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II officially retired after announcing plans to take a step back from his royal duties in May. In his career as a member of the royal family, Prince Philip has attended 22,219 solo engagements, made 637 overseas visits, given 5,496 speeches and authored 14 books.

As captain general of the Royal Marines, Prince Philip attended a parade to pay tribute to the end of the 1664 Global Challenge at Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke met representatives from the @royalmarines runners’ contingent, including two Royal Marines who have completed the entire 1,664 miles,” the royal family shared on its official Instagram alongside a slideshow of highlights from the day. “His Royal Highness also spoke to veterans and cadets before returning to the dais to receive the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The Royal Marines are the amphibious troops of the Royal Navy, acknowledged as one of the world’s elite commando forces.”

>> Read more trending news

The duke received three cheers from marines and was handed the 1664 Challenge Baton during the parade. He was appointed captain general of the Royal Marines in 1953.

The royal family broadcast the duke’s last day of work on its official Facebook page.

>> Click here to watch

Today, The Duke of Edinburgh attended a parade to mark the finale of The 1664 Global Challenge at Buckingham Palace.

Posted by The Royal Family on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation