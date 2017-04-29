Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match

Britain's Prince Harry, right, uses a smartphone to take a photograph as he sits with competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games in the crowd watching the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture. (Adrian Dennis/ Pool via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry, center right, takes his seat among competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games in the crowd to watch the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham

Britain's Prince Harry walks off the pitch to take his seat in the crowd to watch the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham

Britain's Prince Harry, center, sings the national anthem ahead of the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham

Players from the Army team kneel as Britain's Prince Harry, second right, greets the teams on the pitch ahead of the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham