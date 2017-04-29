Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 29, 2017

Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match

Comments
Britain's Prince Harry, right, uses a smartphone to take a photograph as he sits with competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games in the crowd watching the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture. (Adrian Dennis/ Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, right, uses a smartphone to take a photograph as he sits with competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games in the crowd watching the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture. (Adrian Dennis/ Pool via AP)

Related

View Larger
Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match
Britain's Prince Harry, center right, takes his seat among competitors from the 2014 and 2016 Invictus Games in the crowd to watch the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture.
View Larger
Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match
Britain's Prince Harry walks off the pitch to take his seat in the crowd to watch the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture.
View Larger
Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match
Britain's Prince Harry, center, sings the national anthem ahead of the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture.
View Larger
Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match
Players from the Army team kneel as Britain's Prince Harry, second right, greets the teams on the pitch ahead of the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Prince Harry attended the Army Navy match at Twickenham as Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the Official Charity of the day for this year's match. The Army Navy Match is the annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army. This year sees the 100th fixture.
View Larger
Prince Harry joins cheering fans at military rugby match
Britain's Prince Harry attends the Army Navy rugby match at Twickenham Stadium in London, Saturday April 29, 2017. The Army Navy Match is the hotly contested annual rugby union match between the senior XV teams of the Royal Navy and British Army.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Prince Harry has joined thousands of rugby fans at a London stadium to cheer on the annual British armed forces rugby match.

The 32-year-old prince, a former Army captain, was attending the 100th edition of the annual match between senior teams from the Army and the Royal Navy.

Harry was at the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity for this year's game. The royal has spearheaded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service personnel.

Saturday's match at London's Twickenham Stadium was the final fixture in Britain's Inter Services rugby competition.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation