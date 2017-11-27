Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince Harry may have come up with a touching way to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, with his engagement ring for his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

Us Weekly reported Friday that Prince Harry will not choose a family heirloom for Markle’s engagement ring as his brother Prince William did for Duchess Kate. Instead, he’s reportedly commissioned a new, very special ring for her, according to royal sources. The ring, however, won’t completely lack family history, as it will reportedly feature diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The news comes after several jewelry experts made predictions about what kind of ring Prince Harry will choose.

“I think it will be extremely unique. I think he will buy her something new and something quite modern,” royal jewelry expert Leslie Field told People last week.

Meanwhile, David Law told the Daily Express in October that incorporating smaller diamonds around the ring’s main stone may be the route he chooses, saying, “Looking back throughout history, royals have frequently chosen a ring featuring diamonds around the center stone.”

