Prince exhibition in London dubbed 'miniature Paisley Park'

An employee shows the 'Orange Cloud Guitar' once played by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Musician Prince's sister Tyka Nelson poses for photographers in front of 'Purple Rain' era costumes at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee looks at costumes once worn by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee adjusts costumes of the 'Purple Rain' era used by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee adjusts a costune once worn by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee looks at a Brits Award given to artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee shows a vox guitar once played by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. TThe exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee adjusts a costume of the 'Purple Rain' era used by artist Prince at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.T he exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.

An employee adjusts costumes used by artist Prince at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The exhibition showcases hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince's famous Minnesota private estate. Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time from October 27, 2017 until January 7, 2018.