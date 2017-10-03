"Primal Scream" therapist Arthur Yanov dies at 93

This August, 2011 photo provided by France Janov, shows Arthur Janov, a psychotherapist whose "primal therapy" had celebrities screaming to release their childhood traumas and spawned a best-selling book in the 1970s. Janov died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at his home in Malibu, Calif., from respiratory arrest following a stroke, said his wife, France Janov. He was 93. (France Janov via AP)

This 2003 photo provided by France Janov, shows Arthur Janov, a psychotherapist whose 'primal therapy' had celebrities screaming to release their childhood traumas and spawned a best-selling book in the 1970s. Janov died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at his home in Malibu, Calif., from respiratory arrest following a stroke, said his wife, France Janov. He was 93.

Arthur Janov, a psychotherapist whose "primal therapy" had celebrities screaming to release their childhood traumas and spawned a best-selling book in the 1970s, has died. He was 93.

Janov died Oct. 1 at his Malibu home from respiratory arrest following a stroke, said his wife, France Janov.

Janov, a clinical psychologist, became an international celebrity with his idea that adults repressed childhood traumas, making them neurotic and leading to problems such as mood disorders, drug addiction and even epilepsy.

He believed that what he termed "Primal Pain" could extend as far as birth.

"Coming close to death at birth or feeling unloved as a child are examples of such Pain," he wrote.

"When the Pain is too much, it is repressed and stored away. When enough unresolved Pain has occurred, we lose access to your feelings and become neurotic," he wrote. "The number one killer in the world today is not cancer or heart disease, it is repression."

His therapy method involved having people relive their traumatic memories by "regressing" to infancy or childhood in order to confront and exorcise their demons. His Southern California center provided props such as cribs and stuffed animals. Patients, who might pay thousands of dollars, would scream or shout as their supposedly pent-up traumas were revealed.

"Once you feel it, people just become themselves," his wife said. "People don't need the drugs, the smoking, the acting out... not to feel that pain."

Janov contended that the therapy could cure everything from stuttering to drug addiction to epilepsy, and might even lead to an end to war.

He included homosexuality as a curable condition, although the American Psychiatric Association took it off the list of psychiatric disorders in 1973.

His 1970 book "The Primal Scream," made him an international celebrity. His patients included John Lennon, Yoko Ono and actor James Earl Jones.

In a 1975 book, Janov called his therapy "the only hope if mankind is to survive" and suggested that what he called primal consciousness "certainly means an end to war."

As with many other emotional-release therapies of its time, primal therapy now is widely rejected by mental health professionals as unscientific and ineffectual.

However, Janov's widow said it still is practiced around the world.

"It changed so many people's lives," she said.