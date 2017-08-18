'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dead at 76

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 25, 2008 file photo, actor Sonny Landham gestures during a news conference to announce his candidacy for the U. S. Senate as the Libertarian Party challenger to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Frankfort, Ky. Sonny Landham, the muscular action-movie actor who co-starred in “Predator” and “48 Hrs,” has died. He was 76. Landham’s sister Dawn Boehler said the actor died from congestive heart failure Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

The Associated Press