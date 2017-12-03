'Prairie Home Companion' radio show renamed 'Town Hall'

FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and host of "A Prairie Home Companion," appears during an interview in St. Paul, Minn. Chris Thile who replaced Keillor as host of "A Prairie Home Companion" said Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, that the allegations against Keillor came as "heartbreaking news." (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FILE - In this April 5, 2016, file photo, Chris Thile speaks during an interview at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minn. Thile, who replaced Garrison Keillor as host of 'A Prairie Home Companion' said the allegations against Keillor came as 'heartbreaking news.' Thile on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, addressed alleged improper conduct by Keillor in the opening minutes of the first show to be broadcast since news of the allegations broke.

The Associated Press

"A Prairie Home Companion" is changing its name to "Town Hall" after an allegation of workplace misconduct was made against former host Garrison Keillor.

The man who replaced Keillor as host of "Prairie Home" after Keillor retired last year announced the show's new name Saturday.

Chris Thile also addressed the allegation against Keillor during the opening minutes of the radio show's first broadcast since news of the allegation broke. Thile said the allegation came as "heartbreaking news."

Minnesota Public Radio, the parent company of the show's distributor, ended its relationship with Keillor over the allegation. The network did not give details of the alleged misconduct. Keillor says he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.

Thile says the U.S. is in the midst of a movement he believes represents progress. He says people are recognizing the "harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture."