Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 15, 2017

UK police receive 3 new assault claims against Weinstein

Comments
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades.(Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades.(Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
UK police receive 3 new assault claims against Weinstein
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the 'Reservoir Dogs' 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

British police are investigating three new allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

London's Metropolitan Police force says the same woman was the victim of the assaults that allegedly took place in 2010, 2011 and 2015. It said Sunday that officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.

The force did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.

But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another was made on Wednesday. That case also is being investigated.

Actress Lysette Anthony says she reported to police Wednesday that Weinstein raped her in London in the late 1980s.

Anthony told the Sunday Times newspaper she was left feeling "disgusted and embarrassed" after the attack.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation