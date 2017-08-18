Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 18, 2017

Police: Rapper Meek Mill arrested for reckless dirt biking

Comments
In this July 13, 2017 file photo, rapper Meek Mill poses during a portrait session to promote his new album
In this July 13, 2017 file photo, rapper Meek Mill poses during a portrait session to promote his new album "Wins & Losses," in Atlanta. Police say the rapper Meek Mill has been arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment for riding an illegal dirt bike through New York City streets. The 30-year-old rapper was arrested late Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. His real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Police say the rapper Meek Mill has been arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment for riding an illegal dirt bike through New York City streets.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested late Thursday. His real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2uNj2SA ) that Mill was seen on Instagram popping wheelies on the dirt bike Wednesday night.

According to Instagram posts by fans, Mill turned on his livestream when police detained him the next day based on the social media posts.

The dirt bike photos could no longer be found on Mill's Instagram account by late Thursday.

Mill's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said Mill was being singled out because of his celebrity.

Tacopina said that if Mill's name had been John Smith, "he wouldn't even have been arrested."

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation