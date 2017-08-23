Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat

In this image taken from video officers stand behind a cordoned-off area in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside. (RTL via AP)
Spectators are checked by security guards as the enter a club for a concert by the American Allah-Las rock band, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The band's concert in Rotterdam, The Netherlands was cancelled at the last minute by the police on Wednesday due to a terror threat.
In this image taken from video people and security stand around a van in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside.
The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands
—
Rotterdam police are continuing to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a threat that triggered the cancellation of a concert by American rock band Allah-Las.
The 22-year-old man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of involvement in planning a terrorist attack. The Dutch justice minister later said the man was suspected of spreading a threat on the internet.
Police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said Friday the nature of the man's involvement in Wednesday's threat is still being investigated.
A Spanish man detained Wednesday night while driving a van containing gas canisters near the concert venue was released Thursday after investigations uncovered no link to the threat.
Authorities ordered the Allah-Las concert canceled Wednesday night after receiving "concrete" warnings from Spanish police.
