Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat

In this image taken from video officers stand behind a cordoned-off area in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside. (RTL via AP)

Related View Larger Spectators are checked by security guards as the enter a club for a concert by the American Allah-Las rock band, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The band's concert in Rotterdam, The Netherlands was cancelled at the last minute by the police on Wednesday due to a terror threat. View Larger In this image taken from video people and security stand around a van in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside.

The Associated Press