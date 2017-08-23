Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 25, 2017

Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat

Comments
In this image taken from video officers stand behind a cordoned-off area in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside. (RTL via AP)
In this image taken from video officers stand behind a cordoned-off area in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside. (RTL via AP)

Related

View Larger
Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat
Spectators are checked by security guards as the enter a club for a concert by the American Allah-Las rock band, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. The band's concert in Rotterdam, The Netherlands was cancelled at the last minute by the police on Wednesday due to a terror threat.
View Larger
Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat
In this image taken from video people and security stand around a van in Rotterdam, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017, after a concert by an American rock band was cancelled Wednesday night following a threat, the city's mayor said. Police detained the driver of a van with Spanish license plates carrying a number of gas tanks inside.

The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands —

Rotterdam police are continuing to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a threat that triggered the cancellation of a concert by American rock band Allah-Las.

The 22-year-old man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of involvement in planning a terrorist attack. The Dutch justice minister later said the man was suspected of spreading a threat on the internet.

Police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said Friday the nature of the man's involvement in Wednesday's threat is still being investigated.

A Spanish man detained Wednesday night while driving a van containing gas canisters near the concert venue was released Thursday after investigations uncovered no link to the threat.

Authorities ordered the Allah-Las concert canceled Wednesday night after receiving "concrete" warnings from Spanish police.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation