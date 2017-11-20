Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images

Police were called to Tyrese's house after a video surfaced that appeared to show a kidnapping at his home.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Actor Tyrese Gibson wound up answering to police on Monday morning after he posted a video of a man tied up in his underwear in his home.

According to TMZ, police were dispatched to Gibson’s Los Angeles home in the early hours of Monday morning after a video of a man appearing to be tied up and gagged in Gibson’s home surfaced on Instagram. The man in the video is reportedly comedian Michael Blackson, and police were called after several people believed Gibson had kidnapped him after Blackson openly mocked his breakdown weeks ago.

In the bizarre video, Gibson can be seen taunting Blackson and spraying him with what appears to be baby oil before throwing his English Bulldog on the couch next to him. Gibson also asked Blackson if he will ever make a video taunting him again, and he anxiously shook his head, “No.”

Gibson reportedly told police that the video was a joke and Blackson was in on it. No arrests were reported.

He was previously in the news after his ex-wife accused him of beating their daughter, Shalya, 10. Norma Mitchell Gibson was denied a permanent restraining order against her ex on Friday and 50/50 custody was restored to Gibson.

Gibson is reportedly facing financial issues and he filed court documents that state he earns $105,686 per month, but his expenses total close to $107,576 per month. He claimed Will and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help ease some of the financial burden, but that has since been disputed. A TMZ report said a source close to the couple said Gibson’s claim was not true.